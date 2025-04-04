Left Menu

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Students from Residential School in Sarurpur

Three female Class 7 students from a government school in Sarurpur have been missing since Thursday. Authorities, including police and district officials, are actively investigating the situation and have promised that the students will be found soon. Negligence at the warden level is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:12 IST
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Students from Residential School in Sarurpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation after three Class 7 female students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Sarurpur went missing on Thursday afternoon. A senior police official confirmed the situation on Friday.

Both District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada have visited the school and engaged with local residents to gather information. Four police teams have been mobilized to search for the missing students, who were last seen in the vicinity.

The SSP highlighted that some crucial evidence has been found, providing optimism that the girls will soon be located. Initial investigations suggest negligence at the warden level. The case is now being overseen by Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh, with necessary actions to follow the investigation's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025