Urgent Search Underway for Missing Students from Residential School in Sarurpur
Three female Class 7 students from a government school in Sarurpur have been missing since Thursday. Authorities, including police and district officials, are actively investigating the situation and have promised that the students will be found soon. Negligence at the warden level is suspected.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation after three Class 7 female students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Sarurpur went missing on Thursday afternoon. A senior police official confirmed the situation on Friday.
Both District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada have visited the school and engaged with local residents to gather information. Four police teams have been mobilized to search for the missing students, who were last seen in the vicinity.
The SSP highlighted that some crucial evidence has been found, providing optimism that the girls will soon be located. Initial investigations suggest negligence at the warden level. The case is now being overseen by Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh, with necessary actions to follow the investigation's conclusion.
