Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision

On Tuesday, a British court heard that the captain of a container ship, which collided with a U.S. tanker off Britain's east coast last year, did 'absolutely nothing' to prevent an avoidable and fatal accident. The trial scrutinizes the role of Russian national Vladimir Motin, who was in command of the Portuguese-flagged Solong during the fatal crash.

Motin has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter concerning the death of Mark Pernia, a 38-year-old Filipino crew member, whose body remains unfound. The prosecution argues that Pernia's demise was entirely avoidable, as Motin stands trial at London's Old Bailey court, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Tom Little presented the case stating Motin had failed in his duty of care towards Pernia—on account of being 'on sole watch duty on the bridge'—and pointedly underscored Motin's inaction, stating he did nothing as the Solong edged toward the Stena Immaculate tanker, laden with aviation fuel, on a collision course.

(With inputs from agencies.)