Three Missing Schoolgirls Found: Root Causes and Aftermath

Three Class 7 girls missing from Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School were found unharmed. They reportedly left due to being scolded for using mobile phones. A probe revealed supervision lapses. In-charge warden and a teacher face contract termination. Legal actions are being pursued to ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:05 IST
Three Class 7 students from Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Sarurpur, who went missing, have been safely located, senior police officials confirmed. The girls disappeared on April 3 and were found late Friday at acquaintances' homes, stating their escape followed reprimands for mobile phone usage.

A subsequent investigation revealed oversight failures, prompting stringent measures. The District Magistrate, Dr. VK Singh, announced the termination of contracts for the school's warden, Reena, and teacher, Bindiya, who exhibited laxity in supervision. The district has also initiated legal proceedings against the pair.

A committee report dated April 4 exposed severe irregularities, pushing authorities to demand accountability from the District Basic Education Officer. This incident underscores broader concerns about student safety and institutional responsibility within educational settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

