Goa Board Class 10 Results Unveiled

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations on April 7 at its headquarters in Porvorim. Around 18,838 students took the exam, which was conducted across 32 centers in March.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) is poised to disclose the Class 10 examination results on April 7, according to an official announcement made on Saturday.

Secretary Vidhyadatta B Naik confirmed that the results will be announced at the GBSHSE headquarters in Porvorim at approximately 5 pm.

The examinations took place in March, covering 32 centers, and saw participation from 18,838 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

