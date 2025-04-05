Meghalaya Class 10 Students Set New Passing Record

Over 87 percent of Class 10 students in Meghalaya successfully cleared their board exams, marking a significant improvement over the past decade's average of 50-55 percent, officials reported on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, highlighted this year's 87.10 pass percentage as a groundbreaking achievement, expressing his congratulations to the 341 schools that achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

St Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong emerged as the top performer, with its student Leisha Agarwal leading the ranks. The impressive results are attributed in part to the state government's 'CM Impact Guidebook' initiative.

