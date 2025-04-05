Sanjeev Sanyal Reinstated as Chancellor of GIPE

The Servants of India Society (SIS) has reversed its decision to remove economist Sanjeev Sanyal as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE), Pune. A letter issued on Saturday invited Sanyal to continue in his position.

Initially dismissed on Thursday due to concerns over declining academic standing, the institution alleged that the institute's NAAC accreditation data justified his removal. However, Sanyal contested this reasoning, noting that the data cited reflected a period predating his tenure.

Sanyal, who also serves as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, maintained that he was confident in his leadership and the strategic direction of the esteemed institution. The swift overturn of the decision reflects a realignment of understanding within the organization's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)