Left Menu

Sanjeev Sanyal Reinstated as Chancellor of GIPE

Sanjeev Sanyal was reinstated as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics after the Servants of India Society revoked his removal. Initially dismissed over declining academic standing, Sanyal contended the evaluation period predated his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:32 IST
Sanjeev Sanyal Reinstated as Chancellor of GIPE
Sanjeev Sanyal
  • Country:
  • India

The Servants of India Society (SIS) has reversed its decision to remove economist Sanjeev Sanyal as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics (GIPE), Pune. A letter issued on Saturday invited Sanyal to continue in his position.

Initially dismissed on Thursday due to concerns over declining academic standing, the institution alleged that the institute's NAAC accreditation data justified his removal. However, Sanyal contested this reasoning, noting that the data cited reflected a period predating his tenure.

Sanyal, who also serves as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, maintained that he was confident in his leadership and the strategic direction of the esteemed institution. The swift overturn of the decision reflects a realignment of understanding within the organization's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025