Gokhale Institute's Chancellor Drama: Sanjeev Sanyal Returns Amid Confusion

In a swift turn of events, noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal has been reinstated as the Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), after a brief removal. The Servants of India Society (SIS), the institute's parent body, attributed the removal to a 'misunderstanding' and poor communication.

The President of SIS, Damodar Sahoo, acknowledged Sanyal's contributions towards the institution's enhancement and expressed satisfaction with his plans. Sahoo emphasized that the removal order was to be considered void, and invited Sanyal to resume his duties.

Sanyal, who serves on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, argued that the academic ratings were based on past data. He also highlighted issues of financial impropriety and questioned the SIS's financial practices concerning the GIPE campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)