Delhi's Crackdown on School Fee Hikes: A Battle for Fair Education

The Delhi government intensifies monitoring and enforcement to tackle exorbitant fee hikes by private schools, addressing complaints from parents. The Directorate of Education warns of consequences for non-compliance, while ensuring equitable education for all students, especially those from weaker sections. Budget allocations aim for better educational outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST
In a decisive move to address persistent concerns, the Delhi government has stepped up monitoring and launched rigorous enforcement actions against private schools accused of irregular and steep fee hikes. This comes after numerous complaints from parents.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) described the issue as a chronic burden for many families, particularly those belonging to middle- and lower-income groups. Reports reveal that fee increases soared to 25 to 30 percent annually in the post-COVID era.

Inspection teams have been deployed to investigate grievances, with penalties for non-compliance including potential suspension or management takeovers. A specialised audit of school finances is underway, alongside initiatives to protect students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

