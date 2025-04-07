Mamata Banerjee's Pledge Amid School Jobs Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued a commitment to defend the rights of 'eligible candidates' affected by a recent Supreme Court decision that jeopardized their jobs. Addressing a gathering of teachers, she pledged to continue fighting for these individuals as long as she lives, even if it meant potential imprisonment.

The Supreme Court's ruling upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment, invalidating the recruitment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff through the 2016 School Service Commission deployment. This decision has left many in a state of uncertainty, with some expressing gratitude towards Banerjee, while others criticized the lack of concrete reassurances.

The controversy has ignited political tensions, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari holding Banerjee accountable for the current predicament. He demanded that the state submit a list of eligible candidates to the apex court, threatening mass protest if not addressed by April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)