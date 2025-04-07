Traffic Woes: Exam Aspirants Denied Entry Amid Deputy CM Convoy
Over 25 candidates were prevented from attending a crucial exam in Visakhapatnam due to alleged traffic disruptions for Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s convoy. Parents expressed frustration as delays, reportedly linked to the convoy's passage, caused students to miss a potentially pivotal academic opportunity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In Visakhapatnam, more than 25 aspirants were reportedly barred from attending a key examination due to traffic restrictions imposed to facilitate the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's convoy.
The exam, scheduled for 8.30 am at the ION Digital Zone building, saw students and parents claiming that traffic delays were caused by the Deputy CM's convoy, leading to their denial of entry.
The Visakhapatnam police asserted no connection between the convoy and the late arrivals, emphasizing no traffic restrictions were implemented that morning to hinder exam candidates' timely arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement