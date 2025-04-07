Traffic Woes: Exam Aspirants Denied Entry Amid Deputy CM Convoy

In Visakhapatnam, more than 25 aspirants were reportedly barred from attending a key examination due to traffic restrictions imposed to facilitate the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's convoy.

The exam, scheduled for 8.30 am at the ION Digital Zone building, saw students and parents claiming that traffic delays were caused by the Deputy CM's convoy, leading to their denial of entry.

The Visakhapatnam police asserted no connection between the convoy and the late arrivals, emphasizing no traffic restrictions were implemented that morning to hinder exam candidates' timely arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)