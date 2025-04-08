Revamping Education: Delhi to Reconstruct Unsafe School Buildings

Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced plans to reconstruct school buildings deemed unsafe. The initiative comes after inspections were carried out in east Delhi, focusing on government schools with dilapidated structures.

Sood, alongside BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj, visited three Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas in Mayur Vihar and Mandawali Phase 1 and 2, and a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Sah Vidyalaya in Vinod Nagar. These inspections underscore the urgent need for intervention in response to concerns raised by local MLAs.

The city is set to relocate students to facilitate the reconstruction process, aiming to ensure their safety and enhance the learning environment. Sood assured that the revamping of these educational facilities is a priority and will commence shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)