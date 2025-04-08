Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Revolutionary LEAP Education Model

Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionize its education infrastructure with the LEAP model, launching in 2025-26, to enhance curriculum, pedagogy, and infrastructure. Key initiatives include AI-driven assessments, inclusive facilities, and value-based education, aiming for a world-class system by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh is embarking on a significant overhaul of its educational framework with the introduction of the LEAP model. The initiative, announced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, aims to align the curriculum, pedagogy, and infrastructure with international standards.

Central to the model are innovative elements like a play-based curriculum, AI-driven assessments, and foundational literacy and numeracy programs. The educational reform includes essential infrastructural improvements, such as the 'Building as Learning Aid' concept and enhanced facilities in anganwadi centers.

Slated for the 2025-26 academic year, LEAP is part of a strategic vision to cultivate a world-class educational system in Andhra Pradesh by 2029. It encompasses teacher training, digital literacy, and the incorporation of 21st-century skills to ensure holistic student development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

