Solomon Partners' Strategic Hire: Tannon Krumpelman Joins Financial Services Unit

Solomon Partners has made a significant move by hiring Tannon Krumpelman as a partner in its burgeoning financial services unit. The New York-based boutique advisory firm is aiming to elevate its position in advising on deals within the financial services sector.

Solomon, which strategically partners with Natixis, launched its financial institutions group in December, with the intention of recruiting top talent from competing firms. Krumpelman, formerly a senior managing director at Evercore, marks the firm's most prominent hire for their financial services deals segment to date. Earlier this year, the firm also brought in former Houlihan Lokey dealmakers Juan Guzman, Faiz Vahidy, and Matthew Cornish.

Arik Rashkes, head of Solomon's financial institutions group, expressed enthusiasm over Krumpelman's addition, noting his extensive experience and role in leading Evercore's financial services advisory. With over 25 years in the industry, including tenures at UBS, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, Krumpelman has advised on transactions worth over $250 billion, showcasing his expertise in financial technology, banks, and specialty finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)