Left Menu

India Skills Accelerator: Forging the Path to a Future-Ready Workforce

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has partnered with the World Economic Forum to launch 'India Skills Accelerator'. The initiative seeks to transform India's workforce through upskilling, lifelong learning, and cross-sector collaboration, aiming to align the nation's demographic potential with a robust, global-focused skilling ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:26 IST
India Skills Accelerator: Forging the Path to a Future-Ready Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship announced a key collaboration with the World Economic Forum to launch the 'India Skills Accelerator' initiative. This public-private platform aims to spearhead innovative skilling solutions by fostering stakeholder awareness, enhancing cooperation, and modernizing policy frameworks.

Leading figures in the initiative include Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, alongside private co-chairs such as Shobana Kamineni of Apollo Health Co and Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv. The Accelerator's mission is to boost youth potential through diversified skilling in AI, robotics, and energy sectors.

The initiative underscores the necessity of cohesive government-industry collaboration to maintain India's position as a potential Skill Capital. By embracing agile career shifts and aligning education with industry demand, India's demographic edge and digital advancements will be harnessed for strategic developmental gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025