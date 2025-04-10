Young India: Telangana's New Educational Brand Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled the 'Young India' brand, a multifaceted initiative comprising Skills University, Sports University, and Integrated Residential Schools. This ambitious project draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's 'Young India' journal and aims to create a sustainable educational legacy in the state.

Reddy emphasized that the initiative, which guarantees employment for students with Anand Mahindra at the helm of the Skills University, seeks to address critical educational needs in Telangana. Corporate giants are showing keen interest in the proposed Sports University, which underscores its potential impact.

In a focused effort to overhaul school education, the government plans to introduce preschool classes in government schools, along with providing meals for underprivileged children. This move aligns with Reddy's vision of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for education, reflecting the enduring spirit of 'Young India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)