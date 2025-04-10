Left Menu

Young India: Telangana's New Educational Brand Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the 'Young India' brand, encompassing Skills University, Sports University, and Integrated Residential Schools, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's journal 'Young India'. Reddy highlighted the brand's commitment to education and employment, aiming to establish a lasting legacy in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:39 IST
Young India: Telangana's New Educational Brand Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled the 'Young India' brand, a multifaceted initiative comprising Skills University, Sports University, and Integrated Residential Schools. This ambitious project draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's 'Young India' journal and aims to create a sustainable educational legacy in the state.

Reddy emphasized that the initiative, which guarantees employment for students with Anand Mahindra at the helm of the Skills University, seeks to address critical educational needs in Telangana. Corporate giants are showing keen interest in the proposed Sports University, which underscores its potential impact.

In a focused effort to overhaul school education, the government plans to introduce preschool classes in government schools, along with providing meals for underprivileged children. This move aligns with Reddy's vision of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for education, reflecting the enduring spirit of 'Young India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025