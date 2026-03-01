Middle East Flight Crisis: Airlines Grounded Amid Tensions
Airlines suspended flights across the Middle East following US and Israel's strikes on Iran. The region's airspace saw significant disruptions, affecting major transit hubs like Dubai and Doha. Students and travelers faced delays, with major airlines like Emirates, Etihad, and British Airways halting operations, leading to a complex logistical situation.
Airlines have suspended flights across the Middle East as tensions escalate following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. The strategic airspaces over countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Israel have virtually emptied, causing significant disruptions in one of the world's busiest transit regions.
This unprecedented situation has left travelers stranded, including students whose trips are abruptly cut short. Major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, and British Airways, have temporarily halted operations. The suspension stems from the heightened risk in navigating the regional airspace now marked by uncertainty and potential conflict.
The turmoil further complicates global aviation, already strained by previous geopolitical tensions. With Middle Eastern airports serving as key transit points, the ongoing crisis forecasts prolonged logistical challenges and heightened operational risks for airlines worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
