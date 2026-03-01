Tragic Turn of Events: Family Dispute Escalates in Jhansi

A shocking incident unfolded in Jhansi district as a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law and later committed suicide. The woman, currently in critical condition, was rushed to a medical college for treatment. The assailant, identified as Mahendra Sahu, had a history of disputes with the family.

Rakesh Sahu, the victim's husband, recounted the tragic event to the police, revealing a past dispute involving Mahendra and an alleged relationship with Rakesh's wife. The family had previously resolved the conflict, but tensions apparently lingered.

On the day of the incident, Mahendra reportedly came to Rakesh's house and attacked Maya Devi. Subsequently, Mahendra was found hanging from a tree, marking a grim end to the series of events, according to local authorities.