Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Events: Family Dispute Escalates in Jhansi

A man in Jhansi allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law before committing suicide. The victim, Maya Devi, is in critical condition. The assailant, Mahendra Sahu, had a past dispute with the victim's husband over an alleged affair. Mahendra was later found dead, hanging from a tree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:07 IST
Tragic Turn of Events: Family Dispute Escalates in Jhansi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Jhansi district as a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law and later committed suicide. The woman, currently in critical condition, was rushed to a medical college for treatment. The assailant, identified as Mahendra Sahu, had a history of disputes with the family.

Rakesh Sahu, the victim's husband, recounted the tragic event to the police, revealing a past dispute involving Mahendra and an alleged relationship with Rakesh's wife. The family had previously resolved the conflict, but tensions apparently lingered.

On the day of the incident, Mahendra reportedly came to Rakesh's house and attacked Maya Devi. Subsequently, Mahendra was found hanging from a tree, marking a grim end to the series of events, according to local authorities.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

 United States
2
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
3
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026