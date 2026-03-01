Left Menu

Tragedy in El Alto: Plane Crash Sparks Chaos and Controversy Over Burned Banknotes

A plane crash in El Alto, Bolivia, left banknotes scattered on the ground, leading authorities to burn the collected notes and disperse crowds with tear gas. The incident caused public outrage, resulting in protests and the arrest of 49 people. The crash killed 22 and injured 30, including four children.

Updated: 01-03-2026 01:14 IST
Tragedy in El Alto: Plane Crash Sparks Chaos and Controversy Over Burned Banknotes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic plane crash in the Bolivian city of El Alto left 22 dead and 30 injured, including four children, after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed. Scattered banknotes at the crash scene led authorities to burn them and use tear gas to disperse crowds.

Within hours of the crash, about 3,000 people reportedly arrived to pick up the scattered notes, prompting security forces to intervene with tear gas and arrest 49 individuals. Authorities claimed the banknotes, meant to replace older currency, had no legal value and their possession was a crime.

Public anger intensified as residents like Marcelino Poma protested, criticizing the government's actions and calling for justice, while nine bodies have yet to be identified. The plane, narrowly missing nearby buildings, avoided a larger disaster. The authorities continue investigating, seeking the aircraft's black box.

