Tragedy in El Alto: Plane Crash Sparks Chaos and Controversy Over Burned Banknotes

A tragic plane crash in the Bolivian city of El Alto left 22 dead and 30 injured, including four children, after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed. Scattered banknotes at the crash scene led authorities to burn them and use tear gas to disperse crowds.

Within hours of the crash, about 3,000 people reportedly arrived to pick up the scattered notes, prompting security forces to intervene with tear gas and arrest 49 individuals. Authorities claimed the banknotes, meant to replace older currency, had no legal value and their possession was a crime.

Public anger intensified as residents like Marcelino Poma protested, criticizing the government's actions and calling for justice, while nine bodies have yet to be identified. The plane, narrowly missing nearby buildings, avoided a larger disaster. The authorities continue investigating, seeking the aircraft's black box.

