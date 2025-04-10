Left Menu

Transparency Turmoil at Gokhale Institute: Questions Emerge Over VC Selection Process

A former board member of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics has called for the suspension of the Vice Chancellor selection process over transparency issues. He claims that candidates from varied academic backgrounds were not considered, and an interim appointee made key faculty appointments amid institutional disputes.

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) is embroiled in controversy as a former board member, Professor Manoj Kar, has publicly questioned the transparency of the Vice Chancellor selection process. The post became vacant after Dr. Ajit Ranade's resignation, with Dr. Shankar Das appointed as the interim VC.

Kar, an aspirant for the Vice Chancellor role, reportedly wrote to GIPE Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal and the University Grants Commission demanding the suspension of the selection process. His main contention is that the process has failed to consider candidates from diverse academic fields, despite an advertisement inviting applications from various backgrounds.

In a formal statement, GIPE's communication officer, Parag Waghmare, defended the ongoing selection process, suggesting that Professor Kar's concerns might stem from personal disappointment over not being shortlisted. Waghmare emphasized the independent operation of the Vice-Chancellor Search Committee, which reports directly to the Chancellor.

