Visa Revocations Leave International Students in Legal Limbo

International students, having their visas abruptly revoked, have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration. Alleging a lack of due process, affected scholars from prestigious institutions face potential detention and deportation. The government canceled visas for unclear reasons, drawing criticism for what appears to be a broad crackdown on international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 03:33 IST
International students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration following the sudden revocation of their visas, arguing the government denied them due process.

These actions by federal authorities have placed hundreds of scholars at risk of detention and deportation, affecting students from esteemed institutions like Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Maryland.

Colleges argue the terminations are for minor infractions or unclear reasons, suggesting a broader policy crackdown on student visas, possibly linked to heightened scrutiny of immigrants under the Trump administration.

