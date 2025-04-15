Visa Revocations Leave International Students in Legal Limbo

International students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration following the sudden revocation of their visas, arguing the government denied them due process.

These actions by federal authorities have placed hundreds of scholars at risk of detention and deportation, affecting students from esteemed institutions like Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Maryland.

Colleges argue the terminations are for minor infractions or unclear reasons, suggesting a broader policy crackdown on student visas, possibly linked to heightened scrutiny of immigrants under the Trump administration.

