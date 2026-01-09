Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

A federal judge announced plans to block the Trump administration's termination of temporary legal status for over 10,000 migrants from seven Latin American nations. The decision follows a challenge from immigrant rights groups against the Department of Homeland Security's new policy targeting family reunification parole programs.

Boston | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:40 IST
A federal judge made headlines on Friday by declaring her intention to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from ending the temporary legal status of over 10,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

During a hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani stated she would issue a temporary restraining order. This move comes in response to immigrant rights groups challenging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's recent decision to dismantle family reunification parole programs for these Latin American countries.

The judge's forthcoming order highlights ongoing legal conflicts surrounding immigration policy and the Trump administration's attempts to restrict entry pathways for migrants eager to reunite with their families in the United States.

