Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

A federal judge made headlines on Friday by declaring her intention to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from ending the temporary legal status of over 10,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

During a hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani stated she would issue a temporary restraining order. This move comes in response to immigrant rights groups challenging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's recent decision to dismantle family reunification parole programs for these Latin American countries.

The judge's forthcoming order highlights ongoing legal conflicts surrounding immigration policy and the Trump administration's attempts to restrict entry pathways for migrants eager to reunite with their families in the United States.