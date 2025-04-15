Harvard Faces Federal Funding Freeze Amid Controversy

The U.S. federal government has halted more than $2.2 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard University. This move comes after Harvard's refusal to adhere to the Trump administration's requirements aimed at curbing campus activism.

In response to a Friday letter, Harvard President Alan Garber stated that the demands breach the university's First Amendment rights. The requirements include instituting merit-based admissions and hiring policies, auditing diversity views, and banning recognition of groups perceived as supporting illegal activities.

This clash underscores the administration's efforts to leverage taxpayer money to align academic institutions with its political interests. Harvard, along with other Ivy League universities, is challenging this directive, arguing it undermines academic freedom and violates procedural norms per Title VI.

