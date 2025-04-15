Left Menu

Harvard Faces Federal Funding Freeze Amid Controversy

The federal government has frozen over USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University for not complying with demands from the Trump administration. These demands include changes to admissions and hiring policies, and a ban on recognizing groups promoting illegal activities. Harvard argues these actions infringe upon their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:59 IST
The U.S. federal government has halted more than $2.2 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard University. This move comes after Harvard's refusal to adhere to the Trump administration's requirements aimed at curbing campus activism.

In response to a Friday letter, Harvard President Alan Garber stated that the demands breach the university's First Amendment rights. The requirements include instituting merit-based admissions and hiring policies, auditing diversity views, and banning recognition of groups perceived as supporting illegal activities.

This clash underscores the administration's efforts to leverage taxpayer money to align academic institutions with its political interests. Harvard, along with other Ivy League universities, is challenging this directive, arguing it undermines academic freedom and violates procedural norms per Title VI.

