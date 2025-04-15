Left Menu

Sacred Heart School: Pioneering Academic Excellence in Siliguri

Sacred Heart School in Siliguri, established in 1997, has revamped its ISC curriculum for Classes 11 & 12. The school emphasizes real-world learning and co-curricular activities, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on holistic student development. Admissions are now open for science, commerce, and humanities streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:51 IST
Sacred Heart School in Siliguri has announced admissions open for Classes 11 and 12, unveiling a revamped ISC curriculum that combines academic rigor with real-world learning and co-curricular excellence. Established in 1997, the institution has earned a reputation for academic excellence across North-East India.

Aligned with modern educational needs, the school emphasizes practical knowledge in its curriculum, featuring real-world applications and contemporary learning methodologies. New subjects, such as applied mathematics, are tailored for commerce and humanities students, enhancing their skills in finance, data analysis, and decision-making.

The institution's commitment to holistic development is evident with activities in Robotics, AI, sports, and the arts, ensuring students gain valuable exposure to potential career paths. With awards recognizing its leadership in education, Sacred Heart School continues to prepare students for exams and life in a dynamically evolving world.

