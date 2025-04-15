Visa Costs: The Hidden Challenge in UK Science Recruitment

Ed Roberts, leading a cancer research lab in Scotland, struggled for over a year to recruit a senior scientist, attributing the delay to high UK visa costs deterring international talent.

The Royal Society asserts that British immigration fees for foreign professionals are up to 17 times costlier than those in other leading scientific nations, hampering Britain's ability to bridge its skills gap and casting doubts on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's economic expansion ambitions.

Reports suggest steep visa charges risk losing scientists following US research funding cuts under former President Trump, raising concerns about Britain's desirability as a scientific hub.

