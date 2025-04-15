Left Menu

Reform-Driven Success: Andhra Pradesh Colleges Achieve Record Results

Andhra Pradesh's intermediate colleges witnessed stellar results for the 2024-25 academic year, attributed to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh's reforms. Centralized assessments and teacher performance monitoring boosted results, with government colleges achieving their best in a decade. Further reforms are promised for continued success.

Intermediate colleges in Andhra Pradesh, both government and private, have achieved remarkable success in the academic year 2024–25, largely due to significant reforms spearheaded by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, according to recent government sources.

The initiatives have led government junior colleges to record their best intermediate exam results in a decade, with second-year pass rates at 69 percent, and reintroduction of centralized assessments and performance monitoring playing key roles.

Overall success rates were high, with first-year students seeing a 70 percent pass rate. Initiatives like free textbooks and a new mid-day meal scheme contributed to the positive outcomes. Minister Lokesh expressed satisfaction and vowed to continue reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

