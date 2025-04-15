IIT Bombay and Tohoku University Forge New Academic Alliance

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Tohoku University in Japan have embarked on a new academic partnership aimed at advancing research excellence. This agreement is expected to foster co-creation between industry and academia on an international scale.

A significant feature of this collaboration is the establishment of a dual doctoral degree program. This initiative is seen as a transformative step in research and is touted as a milestone toward strengthening ties between India and Japan in academic arenas.

The partnership is poised to drive groundbreaking research and will facilitate student and faculty exchanges. It will also encourage innovation in key areas such as sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and disaster resilience, reflecting shared goals and interests between the two institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)