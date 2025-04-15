Left Menu

IIT Bombay and Tohoku University Forge New Academic Alliance

IIT Bombay and Tohoku University, Japan, have partnered to advance academic and research collaboration. They have signed pacts to foster industry-academia co-creation and establish a dual doctoral degree program, enhancing Indo-Japanese ties in fields like sustainable energy and artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Tohoku University in Japan have embarked on a new academic partnership aimed at advancing research excellence. This agreement is expected to foster co-creation between industry and academia on an international scale.

A significant feature of this collaboration is the establishment of a dual doctoral degree program. This initiative is seen as a transformative step in research and is touted as a milestone toward strengthening ties between India and Japan in academic arenas.

The partnership is poised to drive groundbreaking research and will facilitate student and faculty exchanges. It will also encourage innovation in key areas such as sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and disaster resilience, reflecting shared goals and interests between the two institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

