Empowering Tomorrow: IIM Raipur's Vision for Future Leaders

In a remarkable celebration of academic achievement, IIM Raipur conferred degrees to 594 graduates at their 14th annual convocation. Among the graduates were 216 from the e-MBA program and 369 from the regular MBA program, as well as nine students who earned doctorates.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd, served as the event's chief guest, delivering an inspiring address. She accentuated the importance of leadership in inspiring collective effort and highlighted opportunities for social contributions as a means to drive meaningful change.

Director Ram Kumar Kakani outlined the institute's future trajectory, emphasizing a commitment to excellence through research and collaboration. Significant partnerships have been established including international ties and domestic initiatives with industry giants, further expanding IIM Raipur's academic and research influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)