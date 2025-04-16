U.S. Judge Halts Student Visa Revocation for Indian Student

A federal judge in the U.S. has ruled against the deportation of Krish Lal Isserdasani, an Indian student whose visa was revoked only weeks before his scheduled graduation. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student was on track to earn a degree in computer engineering until his F-1 student visa was unexpectedly canceled.

The court order, issued on April 15, prevents the Department of Homeland Security from withdrawing the visa or detaining Isserdasani. The motion for a temporary restraining order was filed by attorney Shabnam Lotfi after Isserdasani's record was terminated in the SEVIS database without prior notice or explanation.

Isserdasani faced a legal ordeal after an arrest on suspicion of disorderly conduct, although he was never charged. Judge William Conley asserted that Isserdasani had a strong case for wrongful visa termination. This decision is seen as a broader win for international students facing similar visa issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)