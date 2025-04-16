Kalp Studio and MGrow Launch Pathway to Careers in Blockchain with New Certification Program

Kalp Studio and MGrow have joined forces to introduce a new Blockchain Certification Program in India, promising robust career pathways in the burgeoning blockchain sector. Backed by tech giant IBM, this pioneering initiative promises structured technical training, a paid internship, and a guaranteed job for participants.

Spanning eight months, the certification program offers six months of intensive instruction followed by a two-month paid internship. Participants earn monthly stipends up to ₹10,000 and benefit from hands-on industry experience, thanks to Kalp Studio's broad network of partners. Interested applicants can vie for scholarships via IBM's assessment platform, with top scorers earning full tuition coverage.

Further enhancing the program's appeal, MGrow provides one-on-one mentorship and oversees the scholarship application process, while also orchestrating quarterly industry meet-ups and 20 guest lectures focusing on blockchain, AI, and data analytics. This initiative pairs perfectly with Kalp Studio's ongoing BUILD Bharat Tour, a nationwide blockchain awareness campaign targeting students and professionals in various Indian cities.

