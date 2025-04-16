NTA Urges Patience Amid JEE-Main Answer Key Concerns

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a statement urging engineering aspirants to hold off on drawing conclusions from the provisional JEE-Main answer keys, as reports of potential errors have surfaced.

The NTA assures that it handles every challenge to these provisional keys with the utmost seriousness to maintain transparency and fairness within the examination process.

Furthermore, the agency clarifies that only the final answer keys impact scores, and candidates are advised not to be swayed by reports causing unnecessary anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)