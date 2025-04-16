Left Menu

NTA Urges Patience Amid JEE-Main Answer Key Concerns

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised engineering aspirants to await the final JEE-Main answer keys rather than reacting to provisional ones amid error reports. Emphasizing a transparent examination process, the NTA encourages candidates to engage with the answer key challenge process for a fair evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a statement urging engineering aspirants to hold off on drawing conclusions from the provisional JEE-Main answer keys, as reports of potential errors have surfaced.

The NTA assures that it handles every challenge to these provisional keys with the utmost seriousness to maintain transparency and fairness within the examination process.

Furthermore, the agency clarifies that only the final answer keys impact scores, and candidates are advised not to be swayed by reports causing unnecessary anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

