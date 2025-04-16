Transformation Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's School Overhaul Unveiled

Since its inception in 2018, 'Operation Kayakalp' has brought significant infrastructural advancements to schools across Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

Spearheaded by the Basic Education Department, the initiative aimed at overhauling primary and upper primary schools and has seen over 80% of targeted upgrades successfully completed on 18 out of 19 infrastructure parameters. Schools are now equipped with clean drinking water, functional toilets, and proper seating arrangement, among other amenities.

The report reveals that remarkable progress has been made, especially in school furniture supply which has risen from 19% to 65%, while clean water facilities now fully cover 100% of schools. The initiative has not only turned schools into exemplary institutions but has also significantly contributed to enhancing community infrastructure.

