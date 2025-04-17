Left Menu

CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Centre Ads Ahead of IIT-JEE

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a warning to coaching centres to avoid misleading advertisements as IIT-JEE results approach. The CCPA demands transparency and accurate representation, emphasizing the need for disclaimers and penalties for non-compliance, addressing a broad range of competitive exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:52 IST
CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Centre Ads Ahead of IIT-JEE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a stern warning to coaching centres, cautioning them against misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices, particularly as IIT-JEE examination results near.

In an official statement, the CCPA advised these institutions to adhere to the 2024 guidelines, ensuring that their promotional content is accurate, clear, and devoid of misleading claims. Advertisements must transparently disclose essential details like students' names, ranks, course types, and the financial nature of the courses.

The CCPA has already taken stringent enforcement actions in this sector, issuing 49 notices and imposing penalties amounting to Rs 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres for various violations. Past actions have also targeted centres across multiple competitive exams, ranging from UPSC CSE to NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025