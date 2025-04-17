CCPA Cracks Down on Misleading Coaching Centre Ads Ahead of IIT-JEE

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a stern warning to coaching centres, cautioning them against misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices, particularly as IIT-JEE examination results near.

In an official statement, the CCPA advised these institutions to adhere to the 2024 guidelines, ensuring that their promotional content is accurate, clear, and devoid of misleading claims. Advertisements must transparently disclose essential details like students' names, ranks, course types, and the financial nature of the courses.

The CCPA has already taken stringent enforcement actions in this sector, issuing 49 notices and imposing penalties amounting to Rs 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres for various violations. Past actions have also targeted centres across multiple competitive exams, ranging from UPSC CSE to NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)