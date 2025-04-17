Left Menu

Teachers Demand Justice Beyond Court's Short-term Relief in West Bengal

Teachers in West Bengal express discontent over the Supreme Court's temporary extension of services until December 31. They demand permanent reinstatement, opposing fresh exams after the 2016 SSC recruitment scam. Despite protests and hunger strikes, the order's lack of clarity causes ongoing unrest among educators determined to secure lasting justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:38 IST
Teachers Demand Justice Beyond Court's Short-term Relief in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers in West Bengal have expressed dissatisfaction with a temporary extension of their services ordered by the Supreme Court. They argue that only permanent reinstatement can bring justice, following the Supreme Court directive to start a new recruitment process by May 31 and complete it by December 31.

Pankaj Roy, among those whose appointments were annulled in the 2016 SSC recruitment, voiced discontent over the order, stating, "With all respect to the Honourable Supreme Court, let's voice our dissatisfaction over the order which has allowed us to attend classes only till December 31. What happens after that?" Roy participated in a hunger strike, demanding clarity on distinguishing tainted from untainted candidates.

Protests continue as 70 members of the Eligible Teachers' Platform staged a sit-in protest in Delhi, and more than 100 others demonstrate in Kolkata. Teachers say the order fails to address non-teaching staff and divide protestors. As educators weigh resuming classes for students' sake, systematic academic disruptions remain a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025