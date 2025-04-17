Teachers Demand Justice Beyond Court's Short-term Relief in West Bengal

Teachers in West Bengal have expressed dissatisfaction with a temporary extension of their services ordered by the Supreme Court. They argue that only permanent reinstatement can bring justice, following the Supreme Court directive to start a new recruitment process by May 31 and complete it by December 31.

Pankaj Roy, among those whose appointments were annulled in the 2016 SSC recruitment, voiced discontent over the order, stating, "With all respect to the Honourable Supreme Court, let's voice our dissatisfaction over the order which has allowed us to attend classes only till December 31. What happens after that?" Roy participated in a hunger strike, demanding clarity on distinguishing tainted from untainted candidates.

Protests continue as 70 members of the Eligible Teachers' Platform staged a sit-in protest in Delhi, and more than 100 others demonstrate in Kolkata. Teachers say the order fails to address non-teaching staff and divide protestors. As educators weigh resuming classes for students' sake, systematic academic disruptions remain a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)