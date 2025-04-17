Campus Chaos: FSU Shooting Leaves Six Hospitalized

At least six people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, following a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday. A suspect has been taken into custody, reports say.

Gunshots were heard at the Student Union on FSU's Tallahassee campus, prompting students and faculty to shelter in place. With over 42,000 students attending the main campus, the nearby Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed receiving six patients.

Sources informed CNN of a suspect's apprehension, highlighting the ongoing threat of gun violence on U.S. campuses, recalling a 2014 incident where a FSU graduate opened fire at the library.

(With inputs from agencies.)