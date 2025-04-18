Tragedy Strikes at Florida State University: A Revisiting Nightmare

A deputy sheriff's son launched a deadly attack at Florida State University, killing two and leaving four others wounded before officers subdued him with gunfire, authorities reported.

Identified as Phoenix Ikner, the 20-year-old suspect allegedly accessed his mother's former service firearm to carry out the attack, leaving the motive unknown. The victims included non-students, but details on those injured remain unavailable.

This marks another tragic episode in the series of campus shootings across the U.S., emphasizing the heightened insecurity in educational environments. Thursday's incident at FSU echoes past tragedies, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures at institutions.

