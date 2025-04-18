Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Florida State University: A Revisiting Nightmare

A deputy sheriff's son opened fire at Florida State University, killing two and injuring four others before being shot by police. The motive remains unclear. The gunman, identified as Phoenix Ikner, had access to a handgun that was once a departmental service weapon. Notably, campus shootings are recurring tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deputy sheriff's son launched a deadly attack at Florida State University, killing two and leaving four others wounded before officers subdued him with gunfire, authorities reported.

Identified as Phoenix Ikner, the 20-year-old suspect allegedly accessed his mother's former service firearm to carry out the attack, leaving the motive unknown. The victims included non-students, but details on those injured remain unavailable.

This marks another tragic episode in the series of campus shootings across the U.S., emphasizing the heightened insecurity in educational environments. Thursday's incident at FSU echoes past tragedies, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures at institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

