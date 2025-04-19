JEE (Main) 2023: Triumphs, Challenges, and Global Reach
Twenty-four candidates achieved perfect scores in the JEE (Main) engineering entrance exam, with Rajasthan leading the tally of top scorers. More than 9.92 lakh students took part in the exam's second edition, conducted globally across various locations. Results for some candidates remain withheld due to discrepancies.
In the recently announced JEE (Main) results, twenty-four candidates have clinched a perfect score of 100, announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Notably, Rajasthan has emerged with the highest number of top scorers, while diverse representation includes candidates from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
The examination saw participation from over 9.92 lakh students in its second edition, spanning 300 cities worldwide, with test centers in countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. However, lapses have led to withheld results for 23 candidates, primarily due to issues with identity verification or document forgery.
The JEE (Main) plays a crucial role as a qualifying examination for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with shortlisted candidates moving forward to the advanced level. This year's exam was conducted in thirteen languages, emphasizing its inclusive and far-reaching approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
