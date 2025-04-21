Delhi University's Summer Internship 2025 Now Open for Applications

The University of Delhi has launched the application process for its Summer Internship 2025, a part of the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme. This initiative offers valuable administrative experience to undergraduates and postgraduates who are not in their final year or semester.

Selected candidates will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs 11,025 during the two-month internship. The VCIS was introduced in the 2022–2023 academic year and provides both two-month and six-month internship formats, with the latter running alongside the academic session.

An effort by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, coordinated by the Dean Students' Welfare Office, aims to give students a deeper understanding of the University's inner workings. For details, applicants can visit the official University of Delhi website by the deadline of April 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)