Massive Blackout Shuts Down San Francisco

A major power outage hit San Francisco on Saturday, impacting roughly 125,000 residents, as confirmed by the city's emergency management department and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The blackout, occurring in a city of about 800,000 people, prompted the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management to advise citizens to call 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies, avoid unnecessary travel, and treat downed traffic signals as four-way stops.

Residents were also urged to keep refrigerator and freezer doors shut and to switch off major appliances to avoid potential power surges during the outage.