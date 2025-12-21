Massive Blackout Shuts Down San Francisco
A significant power outage struck San Francisco, affecting approximately 125,000 residents. Authorities urged the community to prioritize safety and limit non-essential travel. The city's emergency management department provided guidelines to cope with the blackout, while the main utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric, reported the incident.
A major power outage hit San Francisco on Saturday, impacting roughly 125,000 residents, as confirmed by the city's emergency management department and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
The blackout, occurring in a city of about 800,000 people, prompted the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management to advise citizens to call 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies, avoid unnecessary travel, and treat downed traffic signals as four-way stops.
Residents were also urged to keep refrigerator and freezer doors shut and to switch off major appliances to avoid potential power surges during the outage.