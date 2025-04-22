Campus Class Boycott Sparks Divisive Debate at Ambedkar University

The recent boycott at Ambedkar University Delhi's Kashmere Gate campus has ignited a debate between the Students' Council and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Each group presents a conflicting view of the day's events.

According to the Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council, the boycott was an 'overwhelming success', affecting 20 of 27 programs, gaining support from research scholars, and driven by resolutions voicing opposition to the administration's disciplinary actions.

In stark contrast, the ABVP maintains that the boycott received minimal support, highlighting that academic activities proceeded without disruption, labeling the strike politically motivated. Despite these claims, the university administration has remained silent on the matter.

