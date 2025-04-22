Campus Class Boycott Sparks Divisive Debate at Ambedkar University
A class boycott at Ambedkar University Delhi's Kashmere Gate campus sparked conflicting narratives from the Students' Council and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The Students' Council claimed a successful boycott, while the ABVP argued against it, asserting that normal academic activities continued. The boycott addressed administrative grievances and was marked by cultural expressions.
- Country:
- India
The recent boycott at Ambedkar University Delhi's Kashmere Gate campus has ignited a debate between the Students' Council and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Each group presents a conflicting view of the day's events.
According to the Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council, the boycott was an 'overwhelming success', affecting 20 of 27 programs, gaining support from research scholars, and driven by resolutions voicing opposition to the administration's disciplinary actions.
In stark contrast, the ABVP maintains that the boycott received minimal support, highlighting that academic activities proceeded without disruption, labeling the strike politically motivated. Despite these claims, the university administration has remained silent on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Threatens Harvard's Tax Status Over Campus Protests
Nagaland MP Joins NEHU Court Amid Campus Protests
US News Roundup: Trump, Legal Disputes, Campus Protests & More
Suspension Drama at Ambedkar University: Campus Protests and Revoked Bans