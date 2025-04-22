Harvard Challenges Trump's Funding Freeze

Harvard University has announced legal action against the funding freeze imposed by the Trump administration, seeking to overturn the halt of more than $2 billion in financial support.

On Monday, Harvard's President Alan Garber stated the lawsuit was prompted by federal actions following the institution's non-compliance with what it deems illegal government demands. Garber emphasized that the freeze is beyond the authority of the government.

This lawsuit names several U.S. government departments, including Education, Health, Justice, Energy, and the General Services Administration. The Trump administration has not yet issued a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)