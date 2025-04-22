Shakti Dubey: Navigating Success Without Coaching
Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 without attending any coaching. Despite initial plans to study in Delhi, the pandemic led her to continue preparations independently in Prayagraj. Her success in political science and international relations ensures a promising future in administrative services.
Breaking through traditional norms of extensive coaching, Shakti Dubey secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, as confirmed by her father on Tuesday.
A self-reliant achiever from Prayagraj, Dubey's academic journey reflects tenacity and resilience, having completed her education up to Class 12 locally, followed by a B.Sc in biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.
Despite adversity posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, her independent efforts at home led to triumph over 1,009 candidates, marking a landmark success for her family and future contributions to the administrative framework of India.
