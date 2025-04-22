Left Menu

Bedford School Expands to India with New Girls’ Campus

Bedford School announces opening a new girls’ branch in Mohali, India, providing both national and British curricula. The 14-acre site offers day and boarding options, focusing on academic excellence and personal growth. This marks the historic school's first international expansion, meeting growing education demands in India.

Updated: 22-04-2025 20:54 IST
Bedford School has unveiled plans for its first overseas branch in Mohali, India, marking a significant step in educational expansion. The prestigious British institution will offer both national and British curricula, catering to girls aged four to 18.

Set to open in April next year, Bedford School Mohali will occupy a sprawling 14-acre site near Chandigarh, equipped with modern infrastructure to promote both academic and character development. The school aims to nurture young women into leaders and innovators through a dual curriculum offering.

The partnership with Doon International Education Society underscores the shared vision for world-class education. Mohali's selection reflects its growing status as an education and technology hub, enhanced by top universities' presence. The school promises a meticulously designed campus boasting cutting-edge facilities, including a 1,000-seater auditorium and advanced learning technology.

