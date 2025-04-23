Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2024–25: Girls Outperform Boys

Over 4.5 lakh students successfully passed the Secondary School Certificate exams for the academic year 2024–25 in Andhra Pradesh. The examination results, released Monday, indicate an overall pass rate of 81.14% with female students significantly outperforming their male counterparts.

A total of more than 6.1 lakh students sat for the exams, comprising three lakh girls and over 3.1 lakh boys. The official statistics reveal that over 84% of the girls and over 78% of the boys cleared the examinations. The girls' pass percentage was notably higher by 5.78%.

In a district-wise analysis, Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top spot with a 93.90% pass rate, while Alluri Sitharama Raju recorded the lowest at 47.64%. Additionally, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, whereas 19 schools unfortunately registered zero pass. English medium students had an impressive pass rate of 83.19%, as the exams, conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025, concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)