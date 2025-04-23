Govt Launches Phase V of Basic Education Jobs for Youth: 204K Roles Open

The South African government has launched Phase V of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), an ambitious effort aimed at reducing youth unemployment by creating 204,676 job opportunities across the country's public schools. Applications for this new phase are open from 22 April to 9 May 2025 and must be submitted through the official SAYouth.mobi portal.

This nationwide initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Employment and Labour, operating under the umbrella of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI). In a joint statement issued on 22 April, both departments highlighted their commitment to empowering young South Africans through meaningful work, targeted training, and national service.

Who Can Apply?

The BEEI is open to unemployed South African youth between the ages of 18 and 34, including those turning 35 by 31 March 2026. The programme especially encourages applications from women, persons with disabilities, and youth living in remote or underserved communities.

Applicants must be registered on the SAYouth.mobi platform, a zero-rated site available even without mobile data. Once registered, youth can apply for various positions including:

Education Assistants – Supporting teachers in classrooms, focusing on curriculum delivery, reading, and literacy.

General School Assistants (GSAs) – Helping maintain safe and clean school environments.

Curriculum Assistants – Aiding in high-priority subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Technology, and high-enrollment FET subjects.

Reading Champions – Promoting literacy in the foundation and intermediate phases.

e-Cadres – Supporting ICT integration and school data systems.

Care and Support Assistants (CSAs) – Providing psychosocial support and promoting student well-being.

Sport and Enrichment Assistants (SEAs) – Facilitating sports, arts, and cultural activities.

Laboratory and Workshop Assistants – Ensuring science labs and technical workshops remain functional.

Programme Timeline and Stipend Distribution

Selected candidates will begin their placements on 1 June 2025, with the programme running until 30 November 2025. During this period, participants will receive monthly cash stipends, disbursed through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which has been appointed as the official implementation agent.

Focus on Skills Development

More than just a job creation effort, BEEI Phase V places strong emphasis on skills development. Youth will be trained in both soft skills such as communication and teamwork, and hard skills aligned with education sector priorities. The goal is to prepare participants for long-term employability, whether within the education sector or beyond.

Training will be delivered in multiple formats, including in-person workshops, online learning modules, and on-the-job mentorship. Participants will gain valuable experience working with teachers, school administrators, and learners, helping to bridge the skills gap that many young people face in the transition from education to employment.

Supporting the 7th Administration’s Priorities

The DBE’s latest initiative also aligns closely with the strategic priorities of the 7th Administration, particularly in addressing South Africa's reading crisis. As part of this, a significant number of positions will be allocated to Reading Champions, who will support reading and literacy programmes both in schools and within local communities.

Additionally, the placement of e-Cadres and support staff is expected to enhance the use of digital tools in schools, strengthening the education system’s resilience and adaptability to modern technologies.

Impact on School Environments

The departments emphasized that the initiative is not only designed to provide employment, but also to create safe, well-maintained, and inclusive learning environments. Through roles such as GSAs and infrastructure support personnel, schools will be better equipped to focus on academic excellence while ensuring the overall well-being of learners.

This holistic approach to youth employment, school support, and education system improvement is a key pillar in the government’s ongoing efforts to combat youth unemployment, which remains one of the country's most urgent social and economic challenges.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are encouraged to:

Visit www.SAYouth.mobi on any device. Create a profile or log in if already registered. Search for “Education Assistant” or “General School Assistant” opportunities in their area. Submit an application by 9 May 2025.

No applications will be accepted after the closing date. Successful applicants will be contacted by the end of May 2025.

The Basic Education Employment Initiative Phase V stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of young South Africans, offering them not only employment but the chance to develop skills, support the nation's education system, and build a more promising future.