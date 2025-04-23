Left Menu

Justice Department's Major Shift: Hundreds of Grants Canceled

The U.S. Justice Department has canceled hundreds of ongoing grants, affecting programs for mental health care for police, victims of crime, and other initiatives. This decision, drawn from $4.4 billion in annual funding, shifts priorities to law enforcement operations and combating violent crime.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:13 IST
In a sweeping move, the U.S. Justice Department has canceled hundreds of grants, impacting a broad array of programs. This decision marks a significant shift in funding priorities, redirecting resources towards law enforcement operations and combating violent crime.

The decision involves over 365 grants previously supporting services for mental health care for police officers, crime victims, and youth programs, reportedly due to a reassessment of departmental priorities. Announcements of these changes came as a surprise to many within the department, indicating an internal communication gap.

Notably, the canceled grants were often funded by fines from felonies rather than taxpayer dollars, pointing to a realignment under President Trump's cost-cutting directives. The fate of related grant offices remains uncertain, reflecting the department's shifting focus.

