Empowering APAC’s Workforce: UNESCO’s Drive to Equip Asia-Pacific Youth for Digital Future

In an era where artificial intelligence and rapid digitalization are reshaping the global workforce, the importance of digital skills cannot be overstated. Recognizing this pressing need, UNESCO recently hosted a pivotal webinar titled “Skilling for the Era of AI: Digital Training and Skills Development Opportunities through the Global Skills Academy” on 12 March 2025. This virtual event was part of an ongoing initiative under the Global Skills Academy (GSA) and brought together over 300 participants from across the Asia-Pacific region, including education authorities, training institutions, and private sector stakeholders.

The timing of this event is critical. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, an estimated 86 million workers are in need of upskilling or reskilling to remain competitive in the fast-evolving job landscape. Globally, the challenge is even more stark, with more than 60% of employees projected to require additional training by 2027. Among the most vulnerable are young job seekers, particularly in APAC, where youth unemployment has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating social and economic disparities.

The Global Skills Academy: A Mission for Inclusive and Future-Ready Learning

Launched under the broader umbrella of the UNESCO Global Education Coalition, the Global Skills Academy (GSA) is a transformative platform focused on addressing the global digital divide by promoting inclusive, high-quality skills development. The GSA aims to empower learners, especially youth and marginalized communities, with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digitally driven economies.

The Academy's strategy is built on strategic partnerships with industry leaders, ensuring that learners gain industry-relevant, globally recognized credentials. These partnerships also help align training content with national and regional workforce needs, enhancing both accessibility and relevance.

Strategic Industry Collaborations: Bringing Global Expertise to Local Needs

The strength of the GSA lies in its collaborative model. During the webinar, several high-impact partnerships were highlighted:

Microsoft: Through its Microsoft Learn for Educators programme, Microsoft offers certification-based training in fields such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. This helps prepare both students and educators to meet the demands of modern workplaces.

Aleph Group Inc.: Aleph focuses on digital marketing and advertising training, equipping participants with skills for AI-enhanced customer engagement and online marketing strategy.

Festo Didactic: With a focus on technical and vocational education, Festo’s LX platform provides courses in automation, mechatronics, and process management. This supports industries transitioning to smarter and more sustainable production practices.

Junior Achievement Americas: This partnership facilitates entrepreneurial and business education, fostering a spirit of innovation and economic independence among young learners.

These globally respected partners not only bring cutting-edge resources to the table but also customize their offerings to fit the local socio-economic contexts, such as those in the Philippines, ensuring better impact and reach.

Focus on the Philippines: A Model for Regional Implementation

The webinar showcased the Philippines as a focal point for the GSA’s regional efforts. With strong participation from Filipino institutions, UNESCO emphasized the need to scale training programmes across the archipelago to enhance youth employment and national productivity. Discussions are underway to refine implementation strategies, assess programme effectiveness, and ensure training aligns with both national development goals and industry trends.

This collaboration is set to play a key role in promoting digital equity and economic inclusion, particularly for disadvantaged groups who might otherwise be left behind in the digital economy.

Path Forward: Building a Resilient and Skilled Workforce for the AI Era

As economies navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, initiatives like the Global Skills Academy are indispensable. They not only help close the skills gap but also future-proof the workforce by instilling adaptable, tech-centric competencies.

UNESCO remains committed to expanding GSA’s reach, forging new alliances, and deepening engagement with local governments and institutions. By doing so, it hopes to create a robust, inclusive framework for digital transformation, especially in developing regions like APAC.

To explore the training courses and certifications available under this initiative, interested learners and educators are encouraged to visit the Global Skills Academy website and begin their journey toward digital empowerment.