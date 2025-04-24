Infants Unveil Mental Representation: The Power of Hidden Objects

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that infants as young as 15 months can identify objects solely through auditory exposure. This research, conducted by Northwestern and Harvard universities, shows that even without physical presence, infants can form mental representations of objects they hear about from adults.

The study involved 134 infants, revealing that the ability to link words with objects not physically present emerges between 12 and 15 months. Infants were exposed to new words and images, then asked to identify objects when visible cues were unavailable. Remarkably, 15-month-olds succeeded in this task.

The findings challenge traditional beliefs that infants require direct visual cues to learn. Instead, the study highlights their capacity to understand and mentally construct representations of unseen objects, suggesting that the roots of cognitive development are far deeper and earlier than previously assumed.

