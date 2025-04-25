Foreign Student Struggles Amidst U.S. Immigration Crackdown

In response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies, U.S. universities are offering guidance to foreign students on navigating the legal landscape. Advisers recommend hiring lawyers and staying enrolled to counteract harsh crackdowns, including arrests at pro-Palestinian protests and visa revocations for minor offenses.

With over 1.1 million foreign students contributing $44 billion to the economy annually, the impact of these immigration policies is significant. University faculty challenge the legality of such arrests in court, emphasizing the crucial role of international talent in American academia.

Indian and Chinese students, who make up over half of the foreign student population, are heavily affected, with many facing deportation threats. Institutions like George Mason University and the University of California seek solutions to help students complete their education, while some, fearing re-entry issues, consider self-deportation.

