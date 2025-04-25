Left Menu

AUA College of Medicine Opens Doors to Aspiring Global Doctors

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine is currently accepting applications for its August 2025 intake. Offering a comprehensive medical program, students can start their academic journey at Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India. AUA provides clinical rotations in the US, UK, and Canada, with 4,000 alumni worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine, a reputable part of the renowned Manipal Education & Medical Group, is inviting applications for August 2025. The program, tailored for seniors ready to embark on global medical careers, begins at Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India.

Established in 2004, the institution boasts a 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus in Antigua, delivering a U.S.-modeled curriculum. This includes clinical rotations at over 35 affiliated hospitals across North America and the UK, supported by a network of over 4,000 alumni.

AUA's accreditation by prestigious boards enables graduates to pursue residencies and medical exams internationally. Emphasizing a holistic admission process, the college prioritizes well-rounded students, enriching its legacy in global medical education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

