AUA College of Medicine Opens Doors to Aspiring Global Doctors

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine, a reputable part of the renowned Manipal Education & Medical Group, is inviting applications for August 2025. The program, tailored for seniors ready to embark on global medical careers, begins at Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India.

Established in 2004, the institution boasts a 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus in Antigua, delivering a U.S.-modeled curriculum. This includes clinical rotations at over 35 affiliated hospitals across North America and the UK, supported by a network of over 4,000 alumni.

AUA's accreditation by prestigious boards enables graduates to pursue residencies and medical exams internationally. Emphasizing a holistic admission process, the college prioritizes well-rounded students, enriching its legacy in global medical education.

