Leading the Change: Vice President's Call to Reimagine Education

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocates for a transformative education curriculum, urging Vice Chancellors to foster change and collaboration. He emphasizes the importance of the National Education Policy, highlighting its focus on Indian languages and multidisciplinary learning, as well as the role of universities in navigating global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:31 IST
In a stirring address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon Vice Chancellors to revolutionize educational curricula, urging them to prepare students not just for change, but to lead it. He emphasized the critical need for collaboration and technology adoption among universities.

Dhankhar championed the National Education Policy, depicting it as a nation-centric approach rather than a mere governmental directive. He underscored its alignment with India's civilizational values, promoting the development of personality beyond mere employability.

Highlighting the NEP's prioritization of Indian languages, the Vice President noted its role in breaking colonial influences, even allowing subjects like medicine and engineering to be taught in local languages. He stressed the global complexity universities must navigate, citing faculty challenges and the necessity of accessible, quality education.

