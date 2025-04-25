Leading the Change: Vice President's Call to Reimagine Education

In a stirring address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon Vice Chancellors to revolutionize educational curricula, urging them to prepare students not just for change, but to lead it. He emphasized the critical need for collaboration and technology adoption among universities.

Dhankhar championed the National Education Policy, depicting it as a nation-centric approach rather than a mere governmental directive. He underscored its alignment with India's civilizational values, promoting the development of personality beyond mere employability.

Highlighting the NEP's prioritization of Indian languages, the Vice President noted its role in breaking colonial influences, even allowing subjects like medicine and engineering to be taught in local languages. He stressed the global complexity universities must navigate, citing faculty challenges and the necessity of accessible, quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)